X Factor’s LMA Choir perform This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Everything you need to know about Keala Settle's This Is Me, from musical sensation The Greatest Showman

LMA Choir, a group of singers from Liverpool, impressed the X Factor judges on Saturday night with their stirring version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

For those unfamiliar with The Greatest Showman, it’s a musical film released in 2017 that has since developed a devoted following. Starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya, it retells the story of PT Barnum, who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1871, and his star attractions.

This Is Me is perhaps one of the film’s most recognisable songs. It is sung by actress and singer Keala Settle, who is playing the role of bearded lady Lettie Lutz. It is intended to be an anthem for those who are different from the so-called norm, and won the film an Oscar for Best Original Song. Fun fact: it was also written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won the Oscar the previous year for their song City of Stars from La La Land.

Original artist: Keala Settle (as part of The Greatest Showman cast)

Album: The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Year of release: 2017

Music video:

Key lyrics: 

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I’m gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out
I am brave, I am bruised
I am who I’m meant to be, this is me
Look out ’cause here I come
And I’m marching on to the beat I drum
I’m not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me

The X Factor continues on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV1

The X Factor

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

