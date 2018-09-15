Who’s through to the X Factor Six Chair Challenge?

Meet the acts who made a success of the auditions round

Bootcamp? What Bootcamp? This year’s X Factor is skipping the traditional gruelling post-audition stage and going direct to the terrifying, stressful post-audition stage – the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

But which acts will be there? See below for our list of everyone who’s made it through so far…

Week 2

Saturday

Natasha Boon – Impossible (James Arthur)

Twenty-six-year-old florist Natasha Boon bloomed in her audition with a moving rendition of James Arthur’s Impossible, receiving four yeses from the judges.

Owen Mathews – Trouble (Elvis Presley)

Seventeen-year-old Owen Mathews managed to channel the king of rock & roll in his audition, performing Trouble by Elvis Presley.

Aaliyah & Acacia K – Bang Bang (Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj)

Both Aaliyah and Acacia K originally auditioned in separate auditions on their own, but were advised by Simon Cowell to team up. The result – a storming version of Bang Bang, learnt in just an hour – was enough to see them sail through to the next round.

Felix Shepherd – All I Want (Kodaline)

After sharing a moving story about his journey as a transgender man, Felix Shepherd impressed the judges with his soaring version of All I Want by Kodaline.

Ivo – Lucky Day (Original song)

Despite being branded one of the weirdest X Factor auditions ever, Ivo both intrigued and confused the judges with original song Lucky Day. He got through with three yeses, with only Louis Tomlinson holding out.

Maria Laroco ­– Purple Rain (Prince)

Seventeen-year-old Maria Laroco flew all the way from the Philippines to blow the judges away with her powerful rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain.

Sunday

Burgandy Williams – Respect (Aretha Franklin)

Forty-one-year-old singer Burgundy Williams – originally from Georgia, USA, but living in London – certainly got the respect she deserves from the judges with this stonking version of the late Aretha Franklin’s classic.

Tommy Ludford – Kingpin (Original song)

Twenty-year-old Kitchen Porter Tommy Ludford managed to convince Simon Cowell that guitars can actually be good with this original song based on his life.

Athena Manourian – Crazy in Love (Beyoncé)

Twenty-four-year-old songwriter Athena Manourian flew from Athens, Greece, to deliver a bombastic performance of Crazy in Love that split the judges. She got through with three yeses, but Louis Tomlinson said no.

Tre Amici – Nessun Dorma (Pavarotti)

LeRoy, Martin and Richard – three friends from Hull – defied Simon Cowell’s attempt to split them up and instead delivered a moving reprise of Pavarotti’s Nessun Dorma. Their unity and friendship convinced the judges to put them through with four yeses.

Scarlett Lee – Never Enough (The Greatest Showman)

Having made it to the Six Chair Challenge last year, 20-year-old make-up artist Scarlett Lee initially returned with an original song called Survival. This, however, did not impress Simon Cowell, who asked her to perform another song. She chose Never Enough from the hit film The Greatest Showman. The rest, as they say, is four yeses.

Week 1

Saturday

Danny Tetley – And I’m Telling You (Jennifer Hudson)

Seventeen years after he first faced Simon Cowell on Pop Idol, bar singer Danny, who is from Bradford but lives in Benidorm, stunned the judges with his emotional version of And I’m Telling You by Jennifer Hudson. He got four yesses.

Misunderstood – Juicy Fruit (Original song)

Jeff and Stefan, from London, got four yeses for their original song Juicy Fruit, which was accompanied with an impressive dance number.

Kezia Povey – You Are The Reason (Callum Scott)

Fifteen-year-old Kezia Povey gave the judges a reason to put her through, but only as part of a yet-to-be-created girl band.

Charlotte Lee – What About Us (P!nk)

Like Kezia Povey, 17-year-old Charlotte Lee was put through as part of a yet-to-be-created girl band.

Molly Scott – Man’s World (James Brown)

Sixteen-year-old Molly Scott showed whose world it really is with this rousing take on a James Brown classic. Four yeses very much deserved.

Janice Robinson – Dreamer (Livin’ Joy)

Former Livin’ Joy vocalist Janice Robinson, 50, from America, blew the judges away (especially a tearful Robbie Williams) with her performance of their 90s club classic Dreamer. She got four yeses.

Andy Hofton – Angels (Robbie Williams)

Andy Hofton, a Customer Service Advisor from Macclesfield, first performed an original song called Castle of Love, but soon found himself singing Angels on stage with his idol Robbie Williams. He got four yeses.

Sunday

Olatunji Yearwood – Bodyline (Original song)

Olatunji Yearwood flew all the way from Trinidad and Tobago for his ‘World Cup Final’ audition. He performed an original song called Bodyline that got all four yeses from the judges.

Brendan Murray – Woman’s Work (Kate Bush)

Brendan Murray, from Galway, Ireland, originally auditioned with Ella Eyre’s We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off, but was asked by Simon Cowell to return to the stage with Woman’s Work by Kate Bush. Murray, not knowing the song, struggled with the lyrics, but eventually showed why he deserved his four yeses.

Jacqueline Faye – You’re My World (Cilla Black)

Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Faye, who is from Wales but now lives on a farm in Oxfordshire, earned four easy yeses with her epic cover of Cilla Black classic You’re My World.

Anthony Russell – Wake Me Up (Avvici)

This audition carried the weight of a controversial backstory: having auditioned last year, Anthony Russell originally got through to boot camp, but quit half-way through the show due to ‘personal issues’.

His return was an emotional one, with Anthony revealing that judge Louis Tomlinson had reached out to him in his time of need, and helped the singer on the road to recovery. But of course, none of this would mean anything if Anthony didn’t then earn four easy yeses – which he did.

The X Factor continues on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV1