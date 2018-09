X Factor hopefuls LMA Choir also competed in BBC1’s Pitch Battle

And the Liverpool singers became an internet hit after a tear-jerking flashmob

Eagle-eyed viewers of The X Factor may notice a familiar group taking to the stage this weekend: The LMA Choir.

That’s because the singing student group from Liverpool have already appeared in the BBC’s (now-cancelled) Pitch Battle, where they finished as runners-up in the show’s first episode.

The choir, aged 19-40, impressed judges Will Young, Kelis and Gareth Malone with their covers of Just the Way You Are and Purple Rain. But, in the final battle of the episode, LMA lost out to Leeds Contemporary Singers when both groups covered Young’s Evergreen.

You might also recognise the group from elsewhere. The LMA Choir shot to internet fame in 2016 when one of their heart-warming flashmobs was uploaded to YouTube. The group performed Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are as a declaration of love and admiration from local man Carl Gilbertson to his wife, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

Just a warning: there’s definitely something wrong with you if this doesn’t bring a tear to your eye.

The LMA Choir are set to gain even more fans with their upcoming X Factor audition (to be broadcast Saturday 15th September at 8:25pm, ITV). Taking to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson, the group will deliver a pitch-perfect cover of Keala Settle’s This is Me, a hit from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

But, like in Pitch Battle, will LMA bow out in their first episode? Or will the group progress to the next round?

LMA Choir: Key Facts

From: Liverpool

Ages: 19-40

Instagram: @thelmachoirofficial

Twitter: @LMACHOIR