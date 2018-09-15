Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
When are The X Factor 2018 live shows on TV?

When are The X Factor 2018 live shows on TV?

Everything you need to know about the later stages of this year's competition

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

It’s time! To face! The live shows! Well, sort of: we’ve still got to get firmly past the audition rounds, the Six Chair Challenge and the Judges’ Houses before Dermot O’Leary jumps on stage to shout: “Your Saturday night starts right here!”

Advertisement

But nothing wrong with getting excited early, right?

So, what can we expect from the upcoming live episodes? Here’s all you need to know.

When are The X Factor live shows on TV?

ITV haven’t yet revealed exactly when the singing contest will reach the live stages.

However, we do know that the final itself is due to air on Saturday 1st December, so if this series features six weeks of live shows like last year’s did, that would mean they would start on 27th September. Whether that’s the case remains to be seen but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear.

Will there be wildcard acts? And will there be another sing-off for the top place of the week?

We’re not sure. Yet. However, the twists and turns of this year’s X Factor will be announced in due course and revealed in this very article.

Where are The X Factor live shows filmed?

Like last year, filming is expected to take place in LH2 Studios in Acton, London W3.

Who are the judges in the X Factor live shows?

Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell, Ayda Field/Williams and Robbie Williams won’t be the only judges to appear on the panel during the X Factor’s live stages. Sharon Osbourne is also due to return in a judging role.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear if Robbie will appear in every live show either. He’s scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on Saturday 10th November and in Mexico City the following Saturday (17th November) so there may be a spare seat going on the panel for a couple of weeks.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

ITV Youtube screengrab,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OQtaZyRDkE, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The X Factor judges 2018

How do I get tickets for The X Factor live shows 2018?

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

Coming soon Everything you need to know about The X Factor 2018

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Is The X Factor’s Prize Fight coming back for 2018?

The X Factor 2018 Brendan Murray

X Factor 2018 contestant Brendan Murray is a former Eurovision entrant – and was even managed by Louis Walsh

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more