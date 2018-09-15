What’s the classic song that contestant Sephy Francisco performs on The X Factor?

Everything you need to know about the Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli classic covered on Saturday's show

Heard the unique singing style of Philippines’ Sephy Francisco? You will during this weekend’s episode of The X Factor, when the 27-year-old call centre agent impresses judges by hitting the very highest and lowest notes of The Prayer, singing both sides of the duet originally performed by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

Francisco has a good chance of impressing Simon Cowell with this song. After all, it was this tune that Jonathan and Charlotte covered to blow away the head judge during the Britain’s Got Talent 2012 final, when the pair finished as runners-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the original track…

The Prayer

Originally performed by: Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli

Year of release: 1999

Music video: Here’s the pair performing the song live…

Select Lyrics

Here’s a few lyrics you can hear Francisco tackle this Saturday…

I pray you’ll be our eyes

and watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don’t know

Let this be our prayer

when we lose our way

La luce che to dai

Nel cuore restero

A ricordarchi che

L’eterna stella sei

La forza che ci dai

E’il desiderio che

Ognuno trovi amore

Intorno e dentro a se

Let this be our prayer

Let this be our prayer

Just like every child

Just like every child