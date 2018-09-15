What time is The Plague on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

The bubonic plague decimates the wealthy city of Seville in BBC4's newly acquired Spanish crime drama

Black Death decimates the wealthy city of Seville in BBC4’s newly acquired Spanish crime drama, The Plague – known as La Peste in Spain. At its centre is a Jan Valjean figure in the form of Mateo (played by Pablo Molinero), who’s forced to return to the city that’s condemned him to death – but who might have a shot at redemption.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-part period drama.

When is The Plague on TV?

The Plague is a two-part drama that airs iat 9pm on BBC4 on Saturdays.

What’s the show about?

Set in 16th-century Seville, a chaotic city rife with wealth and hypocrisy, the story follows Mateo, a former heretic who returns to the city – and almost certain death – to fulfil the dying wishes of his best friend and save Valerio (Sergio Castellanos), his friend’s bastard son.

Arrested as he enters the city, Mateo is offered a life or death opportunity: solve the mysterious murders that are occurring in the city, and he will be pardoned.

As he attempts to unravel the case, he finds himself in ever-increasing danger, and as the bubonic plague descends on the rest of the city, Mateo finds time is running out.

Who is in the cast of The Plague?

Besides Pablo Malinero and Sergio Castellanos, the drama stars Manolo Solo (as Celso), Paco Leon (Luis de Zuniga) and Patricia Lopez Arnaiz (Teresa).