What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
- How to watch the Premier League live on TV: Sky and BT subscription costs, games and more
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 15 September 2018
Spurs v Liverpool – kick-off 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Man Utd – kick-off 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Full Saturday fixtures:
Spurs v Liverpool – 12:30pm
Bournemouth v Leicester City – 3pm
Chelsea v Cardiff City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace – 3pm
Man City v Fulham – 3pm
Newcastle United v Arsenal – 3pm
Watford v Man Utd – 5:30pm
Sunday 16 September 2018
Wolves v Burnley – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v West Ham – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 17 September 2018
Southampton v Brighton – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV