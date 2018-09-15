Accessibility Links

Killing Eve: An addictive, darkly comic cat and mouse thriller

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer shine in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliantly dark and witty new drama

It’s not often that a show about a psychopathic assassin makes you laugh out loud but Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve has the power to do just that.

The cat and mouse drama follows MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she attempts to track down a mysterious assassin called Villanelle (Jodie Comer) who’s been carrying out grim murders across Europe at the behest of her handler (The Bridge’s Kim Bodnia).

As Eve becomes increasingly determined to track down the killer, Villanelle begins to develop an obsession with the MI6 agent. They become locked in a daring dance cross-continental dance and seem almost oblivious to its impact on the people who surround them.

Speaking of which, they’re supported by a stellar cast, including Fiona Shaw (aka Harry Potter’s Petunia Dursley) as MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, who almost serves as the show’s third leading lady, and the delightful David Haig (Four Weddings and A Funeral) as Eve’s oddly endearing colleague, Bill.

Why should you watch it? What’s so addictive about it? Allow us to explain…

Killing Eve continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights at 9pm. The whole series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

