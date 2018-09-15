Here’s the High School Musical song performed on this weekend’s X Factor

Everything you need to know about Breaking Free, the song covered by contestant Armstrong Martins

This week’s X Factor serves up a special treat in the form of Armstrong Martins and his very special take on a modern classic. Taking to the stage with his guitar this Saturday night, the 23-year-old youth worker aims to impress judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams with a delicate cover of Breaking Free, a song most will know from High School Musical.

Here’s all you need to know about the duet performed by Zac Efron (in character as Troy Bolton) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez) at the climax of Disney’s musical.

Breaking Free

Originally performed by: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as part of the High School Musical soundtrack

Year of release: 2006

Music video: Here’s Hudgens and (a scarily-young-looking) Efron performing the song at the end of High School Musical.

Chorus lyrics

We’re breakin’ free

We’re soarin’, flyin’

There’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach

If we’re tryin’, yeah, we’re breakin’ free

Oh, we’re breakin’ free!