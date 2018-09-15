Big Brother introduces Survival of the Richest twist for last series on C5

The final C5 series of the reality show has gifted housemates their own currency

Channel 5 may have recently axed Big Brother, but they’ve kicked off their last series of the reality show with a twist.

And yes, with recent series’ ‘Timebomb’, ‘Power Trip’ and ‘Wildcard Housemates’ shake-ups, it’s little surprise the show is putting another spin on its format. But this year’s ‘Survival of the Richest’ might be the weirdest yet – and perhaps most intriguing.

After the 14 new housemates were introduced into the bungalow, Big Brother invited Sian into the diary room where she learned the house would have its own currency this year.

The ‘Bank of Big Brother’ gifted Sian 100 ‘big coins’ after it was revealed she had won the viewer vote over the past week for their favourite voiceover of each housemate.

The rest of the housemates were then given empty bags and told they could win (and lose) coins in upcoming challenges. The three housemates with the least amount of coins will face the public vote next Friday (21 September).

And then Big Brother released a stream of the new currency from the roof, leaving housemates scrabbling over the coins…

The image of housemates clambering over each other for plastic coins sums up the last 18 years nicely. #BBUK — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) September 14, 2018

So, how will this Big Brother economy develop? Will we see flatmates going for broke to avoid eviction? Could we see some dodgy deals or even stealing in the coming days? Whatever happens, it’s sure not to be pretty – and we’re all here for it.

Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel 5 at 10pm