Modern Family to kill off “significant” character in series 10

The death will apparently have "repercussions across several episodes" – but who could it be?

The creators of Modern Family have revealed that a “significant character” will die in series 10.

According to co-creator Christopher Lloyd, the death will have “repercussions across several episodes”.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject.

“But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Of course we do not know who will die, or if it will be one of the main family members, but Lloyd did say that they are a “significant character on the series” and the death “will be a moving event – and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

The Emmy-winning show stars Ed O’Neill as grandfather Jay and Sofia Vergara as his girlfriend Gloria, Ty Burrell as dad Phil (please spare Phil) and Julie Bowen as mum Claire, Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland as daughters Alex and Haley alongside Nolan Gould as son Luke, Rico Rodriguez as Manny, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet as uncles Mitchell and Cam.

Its tenth series will be the last of its contract but Lloyd is optimistic about making an 11th, saying: “From our standpoint creatively we’ve gotten excited writing this season and changing the lives of the characters – some in a significant way – and it’s made us think, ‘Wow, there’s a lot to explore in the lives of these characters.’”

Modern Family season 10 premieres in the US on 26th September on ABC, and is expected to air on Sky 1 in the UK shortly afterwards.