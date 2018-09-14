First look at the return of Luther in eerie new trailer

And Idris Elba's DCI John Luther isn't in the best state

This will hurt. Not our words, but those of the eerie new Luther series five trailer, which sees Idris Elba’s titular troubled detective heavy breathing and limping through a darkened corridor before suddenly stopping.

Advertisement

And that’s about it, despite the cameras rolling for the last few months to create four new episodes of the BBC1 drama.

So what else do we know about the upcoming series? Again, not much. Elba has been tight-lipped about the episodes, but he hinted to RadioTimes.com that Ruth Wilson’s enigmatic killer Alice may return, last seen in the series three finale four years ago.

“It’s classic Luther,” he added. “We’re not reinventing the wheel.”

Luther launched in 2010, followed by a second series in 2011 and a third in 2013. The last we saw of the drama was a two-episode fourth series which was broadcast in December 2015.

The BBC haven’t yet announced when the fifth series will hit our screens.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 June 2018