Father Brown will return for a seventh series featuring “anarchists, ramblers and Morris Dancers”

Mark Williams's godly detective is set to solve even more cases in the Cotswolds

Our prayers have been answered: crime-solving cleric Father Brown will be back for a seventh series.

Harry Potter’s Mark Williams, who plays the titular crime-fighting priest, will once again don the white collar for the Daytime BBC1 drama, based on the stories by GK Chesterton.

Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam) and Bunty Windermere (Emer Kenny) will also all be back to assist Father Brown in solving a new set of mysteries, while Nancy Carroll is slated once again to play Lady Felicia, who will return to Kembleford from Northern Rhodesia in need of help. And Brown’s nemesis Hercule Flambeau (John Light) may be the only one who can provide it…

The BBC also say another “familiar face” will show up in the Cotswolds when a killer is spotted in the area, circumstances which will put Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton) “in grave danger”.

“In this series we see anarchists, ramblers and Morris Dancers all throwing up new adventures for Father Brown but as ever, he’s more concerned with saving souls that in just bringing the guilty to justice,” said Will Trotter, Head of Daytime Drama, BBC Studios.

Since it first aired in 2013, Father Brown has become BBC’s most popular daytime drama, averaging over 2.3 million viewers. The show has also been seen in 150 countries and is the most popular BBC programme in both Norway and Sweden.

Father Brown returns to BBC1 early next year