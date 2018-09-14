What time could Doctor Who air in its new Sunday slot?

Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor will be making her debut on a Sunday instead of the usual Saturday show this year – but what will that mean for the TV schedules?

Doctor Who is all about change this year. Along with new Doctor Jodie Whittaker and a new writing team, the BBC also revealed the surprise news that series 11 would come with a brand new time slot – Sunday evenings instead of the usual Saturdays.

But how will this new day fit in with the usual autumn schedule? Will the series end up airing too late for kids to watch, or too early to be taken seriously?

And what lessons can be learned from the Doctor Who scheduling mistakes of the classic series?

Yep, here at RadioTimes.com we’ve been giving the new Doctor Who air date a lot of thought. Want to know more? Watch the video below…

In the latest Doctor Who video chat above, Huw Fullerton and Stephen Kelly delve into the dark days of Doctor Who’s cancellation and the intricacies of the scheduling world to work out how this big change to Sundays could affect the hit sci-fi series.

Plus, the show tries its best to guess what time Doctor Who will be on TV in its new slot – because who wants to sit around twiddling their thumbs waiting for the BBC to reveal it?

Watch the video now to find out more.

Doctor Who series 11 begins on BBC1 on Sunday 7th October