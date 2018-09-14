When does the next series of Big Brother start?

Here's when the last series of the reality show will air on Channel 5

The return date for Big Brother has been confirmed as Friday 14th September – just days after the celebrity version concludes on Channel 5 on Monday 10th September.

Which means producers won’t have long to prepare the house for series 19 (yes, 19!) of the civilian reality series – which we now know will be its last on Channel 5…

This year, Big Brother was pushed back in the schedules to avoid a clash with Love Island. Last summer, the two reality TV shows went up against each other with both of their first episodes airing simultaneously.

However after being beaten in the ratings by the ITV2 show, Channel 5 have pushed back Big Brother to air later in the year.

It is also understood that the upcoming series will evoke similarities to the very first run of Big Brother back in 2000.

UPDATE: Channel 5 reveals new eye design for civilian Big Brother