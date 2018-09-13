New York Comic Con 2018: The biggest and best panels

From Doctor Who to Star Trek Discovery, the biggest movies, TV shows and other major franchises will be represented at the annual event

New York Comic Con 2018 launches this October, with the stars of the biggest TV shows, movies and other franchises all turning up to meet their viewers, drop hints about upcoming series and genuinely make the days of millions of fans worldwide.

Advertisement

But of course, at such a big event it’s tricky to narrow down exactly what to look out for – which is where we come in.

RadioTimes.com has scoured the schedules as they currently stand and picked out the biggest TV and movie panels to keep an eye on. Check out the highlights below

Of course, this is by no means every panel on offer, and at this early stage the full schedule is still being revealed, so watch this space for any developments.

Thursday 4th October

Robert Kirkman [creator of The Walking Dead]: In Conversation

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM UK time) , Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Robert Kirkman

An Exclusive Preview of YouTube Premium’s New Sci-Fi Thriller ORIGIN Starring Tom Felton and Natalia Tena

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM (9:30 PM – 10:30 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

The Man in the High Castle

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM (11:00 PM – 12:30 AM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Isa Dick Hackett, Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Joel De La Fuente, Chelah Horsdal

Friday 5th October

Mortal Engines

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Leila George, Rob Sheehan, Stephen Lang, Hera Hilmar, Christian Rivers

American Gods

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Neil Gaiman

Marvel’s Runaways

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (7:00 PM – 8:30 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring Jeph Loeb

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Wreck-It Ralph is Back!

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM (7:45 PM – 8:45 PM UK time), Room 1A06 – Javits Center

Featuring directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston

Emmy-winning Producer & Writer Ronald D. Moore, creator of Outlander and Battlestar Galactica

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM (8:30 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W 39th St

Featuring Ronald D. Moore

Doctor Who Comics: The Doctor Is In!

5:15 PM – 6:15 PM (10:15 PM – 11:15 PM UK time), Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Featuring Chris Thompson, Richard Dinnick, Giorgia Sposito, Claudia Ianniciello, Jody Houser, Mariano Laclaustra, Andrew James

Tardis Time: Matt Smith, David Tennant, & Alex Kingston Live

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (1:00 AM – 3:00AM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Alex Kingston, Matt Smith, David Tennant

Saturday 6th Oct

Good Omens

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring Neil Gaiman, David Tennant, Douglas Mackinnon, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson

Hellboy

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (4:00 PM – 5:00 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center

Featuring David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Ian McShane, Mike Mignola

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Inside Look

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM (4:30 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Speaker TBD

Marvel’s DAREDEVIL

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM (6:30 PM – 7:45 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, Erik Oleson, Jeph Loeb

Hulu and Seth Rogen’s Future Man

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM (7:45 PM – 8:45 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center

Speaker TBD

The Orville

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald

Star Trek: Discovery

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Speaker TBD

Outlander

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM (10:30 PM – 12:00 AM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin

Sunday 7th October

Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek and Q&A

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Featuring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Jon Goldwater

#BuffyAt20

10:45 AM – 11:45 AM (3:45 PM – 4:45 PM UK time), Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Featuring Jessica Crouse, Matthew Levine, Nico J. Vasilo, Kevo Risse, Jay Justice

Gotham Special Video Presentation and Q&A

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (4:00PM – 5:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Speaker TBD

What We Do In The Shadows

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St

Featuring Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms

Twilight 10th Anniversary Panel

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM (7:15 PM – 8:15 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center

Speaker TBD

Danai Gurira Spotlight

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center

Featuring Black Panther’s Danai Gurira

As we get closer to NYCC, we expect more detailed schedules will appear – for example, Netflix’s new teen series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to make an appearance – so watch this space for any updates.

This article will be amended with new information when it arrives.

Advertisement

New York Comic-con runs from Thursday 4th October to Sunday 7th October in various venues around the city