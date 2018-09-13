New York Comic Con 2018: The biggest and best panels
From Doctor Who to Star Trek Discovery, the biggest movies, TV shows and other major franchises will be represented at the annual event
New York Comic Con 2018 launches this October, with the stars of the biggest TV shows, movies and other franchises all turning up to meet their viewers, drop hints about upcoming series and genuinely make the days of millions of fans worldwide.
But of course, at such a big event it’s tricky to narrow down exactly what to look out for – which is where we come in.
RadioTimes.com has scoured the schedules as they currently stand and picked out the biggest TV and movie panels to keep an eye on. Check out the highlights below
Of course, this is by no means every panel on offer, and at this early stage the full schedule is still being revealed, so watch this space for any developments.
Thursday 4th October
Robert Kirkman [creator of The Walking Dead]: In Conversation
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM UK time) , Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Robert Kirkman
An Exclusive Preview of YouTube Premium’s New Sci-Fi Thriller ORIGIN Starring Tom Felton and Natalia Tena
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM (9:30 PM – 10:30 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM (11:00 PM – 12:30 AM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Isa Dick Hackett, Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Joel De La Fuente, Chelah Horsdal
Friday 5th October
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Leila George, Rob Sheehan, Stephen Lang, Hera Hilmar, Christian Rivers
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Neil Gaiman
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (7:00 PM – 8:30 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring Jeph Loeb
Ralph Breaks the Internet – Wreck-It Ralph is Back!
2:45 PM – 3:45 PM (7:45 PM – 8:45 PM UK time), Room 1A06 – Javits Center
Featuring directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston
Emmy-winning Producer & Writer Ronald D. Moore, creator of Outlander and Battlestar Galactica
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM (8:30 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W 39th St
Featuring Ronald D. Moore
Doctor Who Comics: The Doctor Is In!
5:15 PM – 6:15 PM (10:15 PM – 11:15 PM UK time), Room 1B03 – Javits Center
Featuring Chris Thompson, Richard Dinnick, Giorgia Sposito, Claudia Ianniciello, Jody Houser, Mariano Laclaustra, Andrew James
Tardis Time: Matt Smith, David Tennant, & Alex Kingston Live
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (1:00 AM – 3:00AM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Alex Kingston, Matt Smith, David Tennant
Saturday 6th Oct
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring Neil Gaiman, David Tennant, Douglas Mackinnon, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (4:00 PM – 5:00 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center
Featuring David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Ian McShane, Mike Mignola
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Inside Look
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM (4:30 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Speaker TBD
1:30 PM – 2:45 PM (6:30 PM – 7:45 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, Erik Oleson, Jeph Loeb
Hulu and Seth Rogen’s Future Man
2:45 PM – 3:45 PM (7:45 PM – 8:45 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center
Speaker TBD
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Speaker TBD
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM (10:30 PM – 12:00 AM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin
Sunday 7th October
Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek and Q&A
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Featuring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Jon Goldwater
10:45 AM – 11:45 AM (3:45 PM – 4:45 PM UK time), Room 1B03 – Javits Center
Featuring Jessica Crouse, Matthew Levine, Nico J. Vasilo, Kevo Risse, Jay Justice
Gotham Special Video Presentation and Q&A
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (4:00PM – 5:00 PM UK time), The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Speaker TBD
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM UK time), Hammerstein Ballroom – 311 W 34th St
Featuring Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms
Twilight 10th Anniversary Panel
2:15 PM – 3:15 PM (7:15 PM – 8:15 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center
Speaker TBD
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM UK time), Main Stage 1D – Javits Center
Featuring Black Panther’s Danai Gurira
As we get closer to NYCC, we expect more detailed schedules will appear – for example, Netflix’s new teen series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to make an appearance – so watch this space for any updates.
This article will be amended with new information when it arrives.
New York Comic-con runs from Thursday 4th October to Sunday 7th October in various venues around the city