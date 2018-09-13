Accessibility Links

Celebrity MasterChef 2018: who are the contestants competing in heat four?

AJ Pritchard, Stella Parton, Jay Blades, Clara Amfo and Lisa Maxwell all enter the kitchen

AJ Pritchard, Stella Parton, Jay Blades, Clara Amfo, Lisa Maxwell (Celebrity Masterchef) (BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2018 continues with another set of celebrities all attempting to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their cooking skills.

The celebs in this fourth heat will take on three challenges, from cooking up dishes from a set list of ingredients to working in a restaurant kitchen, before one contestant is eliminated from the contest.

Read on for more on who’ll be competing in the second heat of Celebrity MasterChef on Thursday 13th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the remaining four pair off to compete again on Friday 14th September at 8.30pm.

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard (BBC)
AJ Pritchard (BBC)

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ is best known as a professional dancer on the BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, and has been partnered with athlete Lauren Steadman for the upcoming series.

Stella Parton

Stella Parton (BBC)
Stella Parton (BBC)

Who is Stella Parton?

The American country singer and sister of Dolly Parton had a string of hits during the 1970s.

Jay Blades

Jay Blades (BBC)
Jay Blades (BBC)

Who is Jay Blades?

The furniture designer and TV personality has appeared alongside Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer and on Gok’s Fill Your House For Free.

Clara Amfo

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/05/2018 - Programme Name: Celebrity Masterchef S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: Press Release (No. Press Release) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON WEDNESDAY 16TH MAY 2018** Clara Amfo - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production
Clara Amfo (BBC)

Who is Clara Amfo?

Clara Amfo is a radio presenter and currently fronts Radio1’s mid-morning show, which she took over from Fearne Cotton back in 2015.

Lisa Maxwell

Lisa Maxwell (BBC)
Lisa Maxwell (BBC)

Who is Lisa Maxwell?

Lisa Maxwell is an actress, best known for her roles The Bill as Samatha Nixon, in EastEnders as Naomi, and in Hollyoaks as Tracey Donavan.

