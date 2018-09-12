Bake Off viewers were not impressed by everyone calling it “naan bread”

We don’t know about you, but we could really go for some ‘bread bread’ right about now. Sounds silly, right? Well that’s effectively what the judges, hosts and contestants of the Great British Bake Off kept on saying on Tuesday night, each time they referred to naan as “naan bread”.

The bakers were tasked with creating the flat bread, which has become a staple of Indian cuisine in Britain, but is traditionally found in the dishes of the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. In the original Persian, ‘naan’ means bread, and is intended to stand on its own; so saying ‘naan bread’ is merely just repeating the word ‘bread’.

This, of course, caused some good-natured outrage on Twitter.

I thought “Naan” meant bread? So why do people say “Naan Bread”? We don’t say “Bread Bread”. #GBBO — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 11, 2018

Tonight’s #GBBO lot’s of Naan Bread talk. "Naan" (نان) is Persian and means “bread” – so they’re basically saying “bread bread" — Martin Snelling (@LeftOfNever) September 11, 2018

Can’t cope with everyone calling it a Nan or a Naan Bread… IT’S A NAAN!!! #gbbo @BritishBakeOff — Rachel Chew (@RachelChew3) September 11, 2018

THEY KEEP SAYING NAAN BREAD. NAAN MEANS BREAD. YOU KEEP SAYING BREAD BREAD FFS #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zVMejeyV4N — Suzanne Azzopardi (@TheAzzo) September 11, 2018

And some viewers were particularly bemused with Anthony, who was born in India, and said “I have made naan bread once”, and Ruby, who grew up with an Indian family in London but didn’t correct Noel Fielding when he said, “yeah, I love naan bread”. Instead, she asked him what shape they were.

WHY IS THE INDIAN SAYING "NAAN BREAD"?!?!?!?! #GBBO — Jyoti (@Jyojo_B) September 11, 2018

🙄 to all of them saying ‘naan bread’…as bad as ‘chai tea’ why didn’t the Indian contestants correct them?! #GBBO — Sumita Sinha (@sumitasinha) September 11, 2018

‘Naan bread’ is a common tautology in Britain, much like ‘PIN number’, which translates to ‘Personal Identification Number number’.

Ultimately however, the bakers were not judged on their language skills, but on their baking ability. Antony failed to impress the judges with his poor technical performance and went home; while fan-favourite Rahul become the show’s star baker for the second time in two weeks.

