Bake Off viewers were not impressed by everyone calling it “naan bread”

We all love 'bread bread'

The Great British Bake Off (2018) Episode 3 - Noel with Ruby

We don’t know about you, but we could really go for some ‘bread bread’ right about now. Sounds silly, right? Well that’s effectively what the judges, hosts and contestants of the Great British Bake Off kept on saying on Tuesday night, each time they referred to naan as “naan bread”.

The bakers were tasked with creating the flat bread, which has become a staple of Indian cuisine in Britain, but is traditionally found in the dishes of the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. In the original Persian, ‘naan’ means bread, and is intended to stand on its own; so saying ‘naan bread’ is merely just repeating the word ‘bread’.

This, of course, caused some good-natured outrage on Twitter.

And some viewers were particularly bemused with Anthony, who was born in India, and said “I have made naan bread once”, and Ruby, who grew up with an Indian family in London but didn’t correct Noel Fielding when he said, “yeah, I love naan bread”. Instead, she asked him what shape they were.

‘Naan bread’ is a common tautology in Britain, much like ‘PIN number’, which translates to ‘Personal Identification Number number’.

Ultimately however, the bakers were not judged on their language skills, but on their baking ability. Antony failed to impress the judges with his poor technical performance and went home; while fan-favourite Rahul become the show’s star baker for the second time in two weeks.

Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm 

