Dead phones, defaced first editions and dodgy extras – viewers point out small but annoying issues with ITV’s Strangers

John Simm made his debut as Professor Jonah Mulray, but all anyone could think about is how he could have actually written in a first edition of Jane Eyre

John Simm and Emilia Fox’s new ITV thriller Strangers has begun – but when it comes down to the details, viewers have been left scratching their heads over a bunch of small (but significant) niggles.

Advertisement

The series stars Simm as academic Jonah Mulray trying to unravel the mystery of his wife’s death in Hong Kong, but viewers were initially more concerned about an extremely valuable gift that Jonah gave to his wife.

The gift in question? A first edition of Jane Eyre, which university lecturer Jonah bought (HOW?) and then wrote in (WHAT?) and then gave to his wife, who for some reason didn’t say anything about him vandalising this beautiful book.

(For those wondering, a first edition of Jane Eyre is worth about £40,000.)

Too right ‘scenes some viewers may find distressing’ He WROTE in a FIRST EDITION of Jane Eyre! #strangers #JohnSimm @ITV — Suzy Robinson (@suzyrobSoprano) September 10, 2018

He bought her a first edition of Jane Eyre and then VANDALISED IT BY WRITING ALL OVER IT? No, Mr John Simm character. No! #Strangers — Fiona Hanrahan (@NTS_Fiona) September 10, 2018

Hang on. A university lecturer manages to get hold of a first edition of Jane Eyre? And then writes in it? You what? #Strangers — Mark Stockwell (@Mark_Stockwell) September 10, 2018

Other viewers were quick to point out some of the “performances” by the extras…

Viewers were also bemused by Jonah’s inability to charge his phone, or even locate a charger in the first place.

#strangers on @itv was really gripping last night but how is #JohnSimm going to solve a murder when he can’t even find a charger cable for his mobile in #HongKong ?!! — MΔΓK PΓΞSTΘΠ (@Mark_hcfc) September 11, 2018

So you get told your wife has died. You then book a flight, pack your bag, and fly to Hong Kong. You don’t check your phone for messages or pack a charger!? Really?? #Strangers — Mark Williams (@markreddevil07) September 10, 2018

Now I know why John Simms character was struggling to find a phone charger in Hong Kong…..it’s one of them magic phones that allows you to replay just the last five seconds of a voicemail.#strangers — Van Wolfwinkle (@wolfwinkle) September 10, 2018

Strangers episode one was definitely action-packed – but it left some viewers reeling:

Your wife died then you find out she was living a double life and you were her 2nd husband then after all that the barman at the hotel doesn't have a charger and then you go to ya room and a man punches you in the face #Strangers pic.twitter.com/lm06CCvnhV — that guy who hates it all. (@chrisjlatimer) September 10, 2018

What a first day in Hong Kong. Imagine Jonah’s review on TripAdvisor #strangers — matty mac (@MattyAzkalero) September 10, 2018

…And asking a lot of questions about Megan’s double-husband situation, and what Jonah’s doing in Hong Kong in the first place.

But perhaps the rest of the series will give us some answers?

But why did the consulate get in touch with Jonah if she already had a legitimate husband in Hong Kong? #Strangers — Old Nicodemus (@oldnicodemus) September 10, 2018

#strangers If David’s the husband then why did Jonah have to identify the body? — Marie Holt (@MarieHolt50) September 10, 2018

She has a husband IN HONG KONG so why did they make Jonah fly out to identify the body?!🤔🤷🏾‍♀️ #Strangers pic.twitter.com/evAuxFs12V — skyerenaee (@SkyeRenaee) September 10, 2018

Advertisement

Strangers continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV