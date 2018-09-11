The Great British Bake Off 2018 results: who left and who won Star Baker?

Find out what's happened each week in Bake Off series nine as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig search for a new GBBO champion

The Great British Bake Off 2018 is back, with a new group of bakers taking on deliciously fiendish challenges every week.

Advertisement

But who’s left the Bake Off tent so, and who’s won Star Baker the most?

Find out the results of each episode here as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith whittle down the GBBO contestants and pick their standout star.

Check out all the results below.

Episode 3 – Bread Week

Star Baker: Rahul got Star Baker for the second week in a row! But he went through a real emotional roller coaster to get there…

Who left in Week 3? Devastatingly, Antony became the third baker to leave the tent after Bread Week served up all sorts of terrors. But through the tears, he kept on smiling…

“I’m leaving, but still happy tears”

We’re so sad you’re going Antony, but so happy we met you. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BBe5qGR3TP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 11, 2018

Episode 2 – Cake Week

Star Baker: Rahul claimed what Paul Hollywood called the first EVER showstopper Hollywood Handshake and took the Star Baker title too. He was clearly overwhelmed by his win and said he hoped he hadn’t peaked too early.

Rahul’s pure delight at receiving a handshake is a joy to behold. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oScI2embdX — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 4, 2018

Who left in Week 2? Civil servant and DJ Luke became the second baker to leave the tent following a chocolate showstopper nightmare.

The heat in the tent got the better of his bake and Luke was sent packing by Paul and Prue.

Episode 1 – Biscuit Week

Star Baker: French baker Manon was named the inaugural Star Baker of 2018. She called it a “dream start” at the end of the episode, and she certainly caught Paul’s eye with her “classically French” biscuits and baking precision.

Manon fire! Well done to our #BiscuitWeek Star Baker – a magnificent effort! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XWvShcME3o — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

Who left in Week 1? Northern Ireland’s Imelda sadly became the first baker to leave the competition, following a “terrible” Wagon Wheel technical challenge and an uninspiring biscuit selfie.

Prue complained that her seaside selfie biscuits were “bland”, “thick” and “dry”, and in the end Sandi Toksvig announced that she would be heading home. Fellow bakers in the mix to leave including Terry and Ruby just managed to do enough to survive – but for Imelda, the journey is over after just three challenges.

We're very sad to bid farewell to Imelda. Luck wasn't on her side, but she did herself proud. Hugs all round! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6K2o62Yfna — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

Star Baker leaderboard

Manon Lagreve – 1

Luke Thompson – 0

Antony Amourdoux– 0

Kim-Joy – 0

Jon Jenkins – 0

Ruby Bhogal – 0

Dan Beasley-Harding – 0

Rahul Mandal – 1

Karen Wright – 0

Imelda McCarron – 0

Terry – 0

Advertisement

Briony Williams – 0