Danny Dyer gives amazing expletive-ridden speech after winning Best Soap Actor: “I would like to thank David Cameron…”

The EastEnders star posed on the TV Choice Awards red carpet with daughter Dani Dyer and her Love Island boyfriend Jack Fincham

Danny Dyer won Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night – and in a typically expletive-ridden acceptance speech he gave a special thank you to “tw*t” David Cameron.

The EastEnders star speculated that he may only have received the honour because he called the former Prime Minister a “tw*t” on Good Evening Britain.

On receiving the award, Dyer said: “It’s a right nutty night. Last year I ended up licking Mary Berry.

“I would like to believe that I got this award for being a blinding actor, but it’s probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island.

“And because I called David Cameron a tw*t. I would like to thank David Cameron for being the f***ing tw*t that he is.”

Wow.

(It is indeed true that Danny licked the former Bake Off judge’s ear, but it was in 2014, and when asked about it later Mary Berry simply said: “Danny who? Oh, he was just a drunk chap.”)

Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham also made their first red carpet appearance together with Dani’s father on Monday night.

Jack’s eyes shone with nothing short of pure joy as he stood with his arms around the two loves of his lives: Danny and Dani.

Throughout the couple’s stint on Love Island, there was a running joke about Danny making sure Jack had the right intentions with his daughter – but now it appears as if the former pen salesman and the EastEnders star are thick as thieves. Aw.