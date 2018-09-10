Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
You vs Chris and Kem gets a full series

You vs Chris and Kem gets a full series

The Love Island duo will take on the public again in 2019

You vs Chris and Kem

Love Island 2017 favourites Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay are set to return to our screens in 2019 with a new series of You vs Chris and Kem.

Advertisement

The reality series, which sees the duo touring the UK in a specially designed “bro mobile”, facing off against members of the public in a string of outlandish challenges, will return for four more episodes on ITV2.

The first series of You vs Chris and Kem, which aired earlier this summer, saw the two parttake in camel riding, gravy wrestling and speed-eating donuts.

This time, they’ll be assigned each challenge via their social media account in real-time, at which point they must decide whether or not to take it on, not knowing exactly what it will entail or who they will be up against.

“There isn’t a challenge Kem and I have said no to yet, so we’re looking forward to seeing what the people of Britain have to throw at us this time,” Chris said. “Bring it on.”

Kem added: “Chris and I have always said we’ve got an unbeatable bromance and we’re ready to prove that to anyone that dares take us on. We’re ready to win whatever the challenge.”

We’ll see about that…

Advertisement

You vs Chris and Kem series 2 will premiere in 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about You vs Chris & Kem

You vs Chris and Kem
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

Vanity Fair

How does ITV’s Vanity Fair compare to the original novel by William Thackeray?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who's dancing? Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

Coming soon Everything you need to know about The X Factor 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more