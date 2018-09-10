Who is new Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer Amy Dowden?

The Welsh dancer loves to perform the Rumba and names Strictly’s Katya Jones as one of her inspirations

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Amy Dowden

From: South Wales

Twitter: dowden_amy

Instagram: amy_dowden

Strictly wins: 0

Which Strictly celebrity has Amy been paired with?

Actor Danny John-Jules.

Thank you so much for all the lovely tweets, messages etc! I literally can’t wait for strictly 2018!!!! @bbcstrictly @DannyJohnJules pic.twitter.com/VKb7AuoBuC — Amy Dowden (@dowden_amy) September 9, 2018

Who is Amy Dowden?

Amy began dancing at the age of eight and is the current British National Champion and one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. She is also a four-time British National Finalist and in 2015, she reached the semi-final of the World Championship.

“Becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has made my wildest dreams come true, it does not feel real!” said Amy. “I have always been proud of my Welsh roots and feel so honoured to be the first Welsh professional dancer on the most loved show on TV!”

Rumba is Amy’s favourite dance and her go-to film is Dirty Dancing. One of her inspirations is Katya Jones, who subsequently joined Strictly as a pro-dancer.