The ninth series of Channel 4’s dating show with a difference kicks off this autumn, with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Undateables.

When is The Undateables on TV?

The Undateables airs on Mondays at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s going to happen?

The show’s premise is that singletons with learning difficulties and/or disabilities and who’ve struggled with dating in the past are set up on blind dates – on which the cameras tag along.

In this brand new series, we follow a new cohort of ‘undateable’ singletons, starting in the first episode with Charlotte, 21, who has Asperger’s; Mitch, 24, who was born deaf; and James, 25, who has Down’s syndrome.

Charlotte is particularly winning – a film buff, she tries to explain the appeal of cinema: “It’s an escape… You can go to the cinema and see a love story between a woman and a fish man!”

The show has yielded several successful couplings and fairytale-endings in the past; check out Tourettes sufferer Brent’s wedding proposal below…