How to watch Jodie Whittaker’s US drama The Assets on TV in the UK

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker starred as a spy in this tense US mini-series, which is finally airing in the UK

Back in 2014, upcoming Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker starred as Sandra Grimes, a real-life CIA officer, in US mini-series The Assets.

Advertisement

Billed as a tense thriller, it had a mixed reception when it first aired over the pond, but has now been picked up by UKTV for a UK broadcast ahead of Whittaker’s first Tardis outing.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Assets.

How can I watch The Assets on TV in the UK?

The Assets airs on UKTV-owned channel Alibi on Mondays at 10pm, beginning Monday 10th September. The series will run for eight weeks.

What’s the show about?

The show, set in the 1980s, is based on the real-life memoir of retired CIA officers Sandra Grimes (played by Whittaker in the drama) and Jeanne Vertefeuille (played by another British actress, Harriet Walter), about their hunt for a CIA mole.

Advertisement

In fact, half the cast are British, so there are plenty of familiar faces to look out for while you enjoy the 1980s set – telexes, briefcases and shoulder pads galore – and espionage intrigue.