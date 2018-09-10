Accessibility Links

Who is Anton Du Beke? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Anton Du Beke

Age: 52

From: Sevenoaks, Kent

Twitter: @TheAntonDuBeke

Strictly wins: 0 – third with Lesley Garrett is his highest ever placing. And that was in series one!

Which Strictly celebrity is Anton paired with this year?

TV presenter Susannah Constantine.

Who is Anton Du Beke?

Anton started dancing at 14 studying contemporary, jazz, ballet and modern theatre dance. At the same time he was also a junior boxer and county footballer. He met his professional partner Erin Boag in 1997 and they performed a new tour ‘From Broadway to Hollywood’ in 2018.

Anton is best remembered for his comedic pairings on Strictly Come Dancing, including his partnership with Ann Widdecombe in series 8, who was dubbed ‘Starship Widdecombe’ by judge Bruno Tonioli when she flew over the dance floor.

