Jamie Oliver tackles burglar outside his London home

The TV chef reportedly turned vigilante on Sunday evening

Jamie Oliver (Getty,mh)

Jamie Oliver: the hero London deserves, and the one it needs right now?

On Sunday evening the TV chef reportedly turned vigilante, chasing and apprehending a burglar who had attempted to break into his home, tackling him to the ground before waiting for police to arrive and take the man away.

The man had been trying to force his way into houses on Oliver’s street, according to The Mirror, before coming face-to-face with his eventual captor.

Speaking to the paper, a neighbour said: “It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they’d done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call.”

They added: “Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage.”

Scotland Yard has confirmed that a suspect has since been released.

“At 7.13pm on Tuesday, September 4, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6,” a spokesperson for Scotland Yard said.  “The male was apprehended by members of the public and was ­subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently released with no further action.”

