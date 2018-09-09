3 auditions you need to see from last night’s X Factor

Watch the performances that blew the judges and the audience away on ITV

The X Factor 2018 continued this week, with a whole swathe of singers hoping to impress Simon and the new judging panel.

If you missed the show, or just want to re-live some of the best – and weirdest – performances of the night, you’re in luck: these are the three auditions that, one way or another, blew the judges and the audience away…

Week 2

Saturday

Maria Laroco – Purple Rain

Sure, she may have already auditioned for another talent show in the Philippines, but there’s no denying Maria’s got a devil of a voice. Taking on Prince’s Purple Rain was a bold move, but it proved the perfect way to close the show.

Ivo Dimchev – Lucky Day

Unbuttoned shirt, bleached blonde hair, kooky choreography and a split judging panel: X Factor needs a bit of weirdness in the mix, and Ivo’s original definitely delivered. Guess what? He’s through to the next round…

Felix Shepherd – All I Want

Felix gave the most emotional performance of Saturday night, telling the crowd and the judges, “I’m here today to kind of prove people that I’m more than just a transgender guy.”

Robbie Williams received criticism from some viewers for asking him what his name was “when you were born”, although others claimed he was just trying to learn and offer Felix a chance to tell his story.

you don't ask someone their dead name in front of thousands of people that's just so so disrespectful. Felix did amazing and i'm so happy for him but what robbie said was just not okay #xfactor — Morgane ◟̽◞̽ (@versaillestyIes) September 8, 2018

If Felix wants to be open and bring up his choices in his audition, there’s nothing wrong with Robbie asking questions, 🤷‍♀️ #xfactor ps. His voice was beautiful — kombre (@kombre97) September 8, 2018

Week 1

Saturday

Janice Robinson – Dreamer

The American artist already has Robbie Williams in tears even before she’s finished her number. Not a bad way to kick things off hey? Find out more about Janice Robinson here.

Misunderstood – Juicy Fruit

The X Factor needed to be taken up a gear after last year – even Simon Cowell said it was “a slog”. Surely with moves like opening night act Misunderstood ITV is moving in the right direction?

Andy Hofton – Angels

Hey, if you’ve got Robbie Williams on the panel, you may as well get him up on stage and make use of him right? When Robbie fan Andy takes the plunge and decides to sing Angels with his second song, Robbie can’t help giving him a helping hand. Watch Robbie’s wife Ayda’s reaction – still sweet no matter how many millions of times she must have heard this song…

Sunday

Brendan Murray – This Woman’s Work

The silky-voiced Brendan Murray initially auditioned with Jermaine’s Stewart’s We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off, but Simon Cowell felt that it was the wrong song choice. So instead he suggested something the feotus-faced Murray had never heard of – Kate Bush’s This Woman’s Work.

This caused problems, with Murray struggling to remember the words, and having to restart the song numerous times. But once he got into the swing of it – and consulted a lyric sheet – he hit the song’s notorious high note and wowed the judges. Extra showman points are particularly deserved for throwing away the lyric sheet with perfect timing.

Jaqueline Faye – You’re My World

Jaqueline Faye initially disarmed the judges with a charming story about living on a farm with chickens, horses and a peacock called Dave. But she soon proved that she was much more than quaint charisma, as she belted out a Cilla Black classic to the applause of both the judges and the audience.

Anthony Russell – Wake Me Up

This audition carried the weight of a controversial backstory: having auditioned last year, Anthony Russell originally got through to boot camp, but quit half-way through the show due to ‘personal issues’.

His return to the show was an emotional one, with Anthony revealing that judge Louis Tomlinson had reached out to him in his time of need, and helped the singer on the road to recovery. But of course, none of this would mean anything if Anthony didn’t then knock his audition out of the park – which he did.