X Factor contestant Natasha Boon has a lot more singing experience than she told the judges

The modest performer said she's sung "nowhere really" - but she has starred in some pretty slick music videos

X factor preview vid screenshot https://youtu.be/fZxvXgNu1vI?t=43s, TL

It’s the perfect X Factor story: a contestant with little singing experience takes to the stage, finds their inner confidence and blows away the crowd and judges.

Advertisement

However, in the case of contestant Natasha Boon – who wows on the ITV talent show this Saturday and tells the judges she’s sung “nowhere really” – she’s being a tiny bit modest…

When asked by a fellow contestant backstage what performing experience she has, the 26-year-old florist replies: “Not much. I sing at my flower stall and that’s about it!”

And after being quizzed on stage by X Factor judges Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, Boon claims she has sung “nowhere really”.

But while Boon may not have much experience of performing in front of an audience the size of The X Factor’s, a little digging reveals that she actually stars in a rather slick music video for a song called Living My Life, under the name English Rose.

The video is produced by UKOVERSTOOD, a channel that works with “independent entertainment in the UK”. The van for Boon’s flower stall even appears in the video.

A second song, Crazy, has also been recorded and shot with the same channel.

Meanwhile, Boon’s Instagram shows her chasing her dream in the recording studio.

You can listen to more of her tracks via her Soundcloud page.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues on Sunday at 8pm

