The X Factor 2018 judging line-up confirmed: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson join Simon Cowell on ITV

The three new judges join head judge Simon Cowell on ITV when it returns this autumn

Ayda Field, Robbie Williams, Simon Cowell and Louis Tomlinson confirmed as X Factor 2018 judges by ITV (Getty)

The all-new X Factor 2018 judging line-up has been confirmed.

After Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger exited The X Factor earlier this year, ITV has revealed who will be joining head judge Simon Cowell when the show returns this autumn.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have both been named as X Factor judges alongside former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson. All three new judges were pictured at the X Factor press conference called to reveal the new judges.

The trio were pictured entering Somerset House in London along with Cowell and Sinitta dressed as Simon Cowell. As you do…

Simon Cowell and Sinitta (dressed as Simon Cowell, naturally) attend ITV's press conference announcing the new X Factor judges (Getty)
Simon Cowell and Sinitta (dressed as Simon Cowell, naturally) attend ITV’s press conference announcing the new X Factor judges (Getty)

While Cowell will be joined by the all-new panel for the majority of the series, Sharon Osbourne will also be a judge during the live shows.

According to ITV, the new judges are set to begin shooting the audition rounds from Wednesday 18th July.

Tomlinson, 26, was previously a guest mentor at Judges’ Houses alongside Cowell in 2015, and the following year he was asked whether he would be interested in taking a seat on the show.

The One Direction star replied: “We’ve had no official conversation yet. But yeah, I mean, why wouldn’t I?”

Tomlinson was a contestant on The X Factor back in 2010, and recently posted this throwback picture of the day he auditioned on Instagram.

8 years ago today. The skinny tie and shirt combo was a must back then 😝

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Meanwhile, Williams and his wife Ayda had both been heavily rumoured as possible X Factor judges before this Tuesday’s announcement.

According to The Mirror, one source said Loose Women panelist and actress Ayda Field ‘couldn’t wait to get started’ on the show, saying that she thought “doing the show with Robbie will be a lot of fun – particularly as she wants to beat her husband at his own game.”

Robbie Williams Ayda Field
Robbie Williams Ayda Field (Getty)

While not confirming his involvement at the time, Robbie addressed the X Factor rumours when he made an appearance on This Morning back in June.

The former Take That star said: “People are talking, nothing has been signed. But watch this space. I promise if it is a go ahead and I do it you will be the first people I come and speak to about it. Yeah, shake. It’s a yes from me.”

Applications for The X Factor 2018 are still open, with entries set to close on 27th July just before midnight.

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn

The X Factor

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

