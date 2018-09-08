The X Factor’s Six Chair Challenge is getting a brand new Britain’s Got Talent-style twist for 2018

A 'Golden X' is being introduced for this series, guaranteeing one singer a spot at Judges' Houses during the Six Chair Challenge

There’s a brand new twist coming to The X Factor 2018: the Golden X.

Advertisement

During the Six Chair Challenge, every judge will have one guaranteed ‘safe seat’ to give to a singer in their category, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

Winning a Golden X will secure their spot at Judges’ Houses.

The new feature brought in this series means that no matter what happens in the fraught Six Chair Challenge round, the singer with the ‘safe seat’ won’t be able to lose their chair.

It’s similar (ish) to the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent, although on BGT, the buzzer guarantees an act’s place in the live final.

Brand new judging line-up Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell will all be looking for talent to take to the live shows this year.

Although Cowell will be joined by the all-new panel for the majority of the series, Sharon Osbourne will also be a judge during the live shows.

The auditions are currently underway ahead of The X Factor returning to ITV later this year.

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn