Here are all the audition songs from week 2 of the X Factor

From covers of Jessie J to Bob Marley & The Wailers, your guide to the audition tracks

X Factor week 2 saturday, ITV, TL

The X Factor auditions: perhaps the best stage in the show where we can see stars born and revel in a few really terrible singers making a mess of things.

But there’s one problem with it: sometimes neither the act or the judges ­– Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams or Louis Tomlinson – let us know what song the contestant is performing

Fortunately though, you can find out a full list of songs on this weekend’s show below…

Saturday

Natasha Boon sings Impossible, originally sung by Shontelle and covered by X Factor winner James Arthur in 2012. His version sounds like this…

©Thames/Syco

14-year-old Aaliyah sings AWOLNATION by Sail. Here’s the original…

©Thames/Syco

15-year-old Acacia K sings/raps Nicki Minaj ft. Skylar Grey – Bed of Lies. Here’s the original…

Long-haired Owen Mathews sings Elvis Presley’s Trouble.

©Thames/Syco

Returning to stage together on Simon Cowell’s suggestion, Aaliyah and Acacia K perform Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj. Here’s the original…

©Thames/Syco

Felix Shepherd performs All I Want by Kodaline. Here’s the original…

©Thames/Syco

27-year-old pub singer Patrick James sings Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human. Here’s the original…

©Thames/Syco

Adam Davis from Brighton sings Is This Love by Bob Marley & The Wailers.

©Thames/Syco

Jazz singer Alexander Stewart performs Feeling Good, a song from musical The Roar of the Greasepaint that’s been covered by the likes of Michael Bublé and Muse. Here’s the original…

©Thames/Syco

Bulgarian choreographer Ivo performs original (and completely mad) song Lucky Day.

©Thames/Syco
17-year-old Maria Laroco from the Philippines sings Purple Rain by Prince. Here’s the original…

