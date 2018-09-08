Here are all the audition songs from week 2 of the X Factor

From covers of Jessie J to Bob Marley & The Wailers, your guide to the audition tracks

The X Factor auditions: perhaps the best stage in the show where we can see stars born and revel in a few really terrible singers making a mess of things.

But there’s one problem with it: sometimes neither the act or the judges ­– Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams or Louis Tomlinson – let us know what song the contestant is performing

Fortunately though, you can find out a full list of songs on this weekend’s show below…

Saturday

Natasha Boon sings Impossible, originally sung by Shontelle and covered by X Factor winner James Arthur in 2012. His version sounds like this…

14-year-old Aaliyah sings AWOLNATION by Sail. Here’s the original…

15-year-old Acacia K sings/raps Nicki Minaj ft. Skylar Grey – Bed of Lies. Here’s the original…

Long-haired Owen Mathews sings Elvis Presley’s Trouble.

Returning to stage together on Simon Cowell’s suggestion, Aaliyah and Acacia K perform Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj. Here’s the original…

Felix Shepherd performs All I Want by Kodaline. Here’s the original…

27-year-old pub singer Patrick James sings Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human. Here’s the original…

Adam Davis from Brighton sings Is This Love by Bob Marley & The Wailers.

Jazz singer Alexander Stewart performs Feeling Good, a song from musical The Roar of the Greasepaint that’s been covered by the likes of Michael Bublé and Muse. Here’s the original…

Bulgarian choreographer Ivo performs original (and completely mad) song Lucky Day.

17-year-old Maria Laroco from the Philippines sings Purple Rain by Prince. Here’s the original…