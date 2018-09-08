What is the UEFA Nations League? And how can I watch it on TV?

The new international football tournament is set to begin this September – find out who England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be playing and how it works here

The international breaks are set to look a little different this season with the introduction of the new Uefa Nations League.

The Premier League usually takes a break in September for international football friendlies, but this time countries in Europe will be taking part in a new competitive tournament.

Find out more about the Uefa Nations League below, including full TV coverage details and fixtures.

What is the Uefa Nations League?

In effect, this is a new international tournament from Uefa, played during what would normally be slots reserved in the football calendar for international friendlies.

The tournament is meant to make international football more competitive, while also adding an extra summer competition in to fit in around years where there is no World Cup or European Championships.

Four Euro 2020 places are also up for grabs for nations who perform in the new tournament.

How will the Uefa Nations League work?

The format will see all 55 Uefa nations competing across four leagues (A, B, C, D), with the leagues decided based on international rankings.

Within each league, sides will be split into four groups: teams will play each other twice across the course of the season.

At the end of the tournament the group winners will be promoted and the bottom teams relegated. However, the top four teams in League A will go on to compete in a ‘Final Four’ knockout tournament in the summer to decide the overall champion.

When will the Uefa Nations League matches be played?

The Nations League will be played over six match days between September and November 2018, with the Final Four tournament taking place in June 2019. For a full guide to all the fixtures, Click here or scroll to the bottom of the page. Check out the fixtures for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales below.

England

8th September: England v Spain

12th October: Croatia v England

15th October: Spain v England

18th November: England v Croatia

Northern Ireland

8th September: Northern Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

12th October: Austria v Northern Ireland

15th October: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

18th November: Northern Ireland v Austria

Scotland

10th September: Scotland v Albania

11th October: Israel v Scotland

17th November: Albania v Scotland

20th November: Scotland v Israel

Wales

6th September: Wales v Republic of Ireland

9th September: Denmark v Wales

16th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales

16th November: Wales v Denmark

How can I watch the Uefa Nations League on TV?

All the matches featuring England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be live on Sky Sports and Now TV.

The Final Four tournament in the summer will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Who is playing in the Uefa Nations League, and what are the groups?

England is drawn in the top tier of the Uefa Nations League, so will be competing in League A.

Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are in League B, and Scotland are in League C.

Check out all the groups below.

League A

Group A1: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia

League B

Group B1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic

Group B2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey

Group B3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group B4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark

League C

Group C1: Scotland, Albania, Israel

Group C2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia

Group C3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Group C4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania

League D

Group D1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group D2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group D3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo

Group D4: FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar



Uefa Nations League – full fixture guide

Thursday 6 September

League A

Group A1: Germany v France

League B

Group B1: Czech Republic v Ukraine

Group B4: Wales v Republic of Ireland

League C

Group C3: Slovenia v Bulgaria, Norway v Cyprus

League D

Group D1: Kazakhstan v Georgia, Latvia v Andorra

Group D4: Armenia v Liechtenstein, Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia

Friday 7 September

League A

Group A3: Italy v Poland

League B

Group B2: Turkey v Russia

League C

Group C1: Albania v Israel

Group C4: Lithuania v Serbia, Romania v Montenegro

League D

Group D3: Azerbaijan v Kosovo, Faroe Islands v Malta

Saturday 8 September

League A

Group A2: Switzerland v Iceland

Group A4: England v Spain

League B

Group B3: Northern Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

League C

Group C2: Finland v Hungary, Estonia v Greece

League D

Group D2: Belarus v San Marino, Luxembourg v Moldova

Sunday 9 September

League A

Group A1: France v Netherlands

League B

Group B1: Ukraine v Slovakia

Group B4: Denmark v Wales

League C

Group C3: Bulgaria v Norway, Cyprus v Slovenia

League D

Group D1: Georgia v Latvia

Group D4: FYR Macedonia v Armenia, Liechtenstein v Gibraltar

Monday 10 September

League A

Group A3: Portugal v Italy

League B

Group B2: Sweden v Turkey

League C

Group C1: Scotland v Albania

Group C4: Serbia v Romania, Montenegro v Lithuania

League D

Group D1: Andorra v Kazakhstan

Group D3: Kosovo v Faroe Islands, Malta v Azerbaijan

Tuesday 11 September

League A

Group A2: Iceland v Belgium

Group A4: Spain v Croatia

League B

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Austria

League C

Group C2: Hungary v Greece, Finland v Estonia

League D

Group D2: San Marino v Luxembourg, Moldova v Belarus

Thursday 11 October

League A

Group A3: Poland v Portugal

League B

Group B2: Russia v Sweden

League C

Group C1: Israel v Scotland

Group C4: Lithuania v Romania, Montenegro v Serbia

League D

Group D3: Faroe Islands v Azerbaijan, Kosovo v Malta

Friday 12 October

League A

Group A2: Belgium v Switzerland

Group A4: Croatia v England

League B

Group B3: Austria v Northern Ireland

League C

Group C2: Greece v Hungary, Estonia v Finland

League D

Group D2: Belarus v Luxembourg, Moldova v San Marino

Saturday 13 October

League A

Group A1: Netherlands v Germany

League B

Group B1: Slovakia v Czech Republic

Group B4: Republic of Ireland v Denmark

League C

Group C3: Norway v Slovenia, Bulgaria v Cyprus

League D

Group D1: Georgia v Andorra, Latvia v Kazakhstan

Group D4: Armenia v Gibraltar, FYR Macedonia v Liechtenstein

Sunday 14 October

League A

Group A3: Poland v Italy

League B

Group B2: Russia v Turkey

League C

Group C1: Israel v Albania

Group C4: Romania v Serbia, Lithuania v Montenegro

League D

Group D3: Azerbaijan v Malta, Faroe Islands v Kosovo

Monday 15 October

League A

Group A2: Iceland v Switzerland

Group A4: Spain v England

League B

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

League C

Group C2: Estonia v Hungary, Finland v Greece

League D

Group D2: Belarus v Moldova, Luxembourg v San Marino

Tuesday 16 October

League A

Group A1: France v Germany

League B

Group B1: Ukraine v Czech Republic

Group B4: Republic of Ireland v Wales

League C

Group C3: Norway v Bulgaria, Slovenia v Cyprus

League D

Group D1: Kazakhstan v Andorra, Latvia v Georgia

Group D4: Armenia v FYR Macedonia, Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Thursday 15 November

League A

Group A2: Belgium v Iceland

Group A4: Croatia v Spain

League B

Group B3: Austria v Bosnia and Herzegovina

League C

Group C2: Greece v Finland, Hungary v Estonia

League D

Group D1: Kazakhstan v Latvia, Andorra v Georgia

Group D2: San Marino v Moldova, Luxembourg v Belarus

Friday 16 November

League A

Group A1: Netherlands v France

League B

Group B1: Slovakia v Ukraine

Group B4: Wales v Denmark

League C

Group C3: Cyprus v Bulgaria, Slovenia v Norway

League D

Group D4: Liechtenstein v FYR Macedonia, Gibraltar v Armenia

Saturday 17 November

League A

Group A3: Italy v Portugal

League B

Group B2: Turkey v Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania v Scotland

Group C4: Serbia v Montenegro, Romania v Lithuania

League D

Group D3: Azerbaijan v Faroe Islands, Malta v Kosovo

Sunday 18 November

League A

Group A2: Switzerland v Belgium

Group A4: England v Croatia

League B

Group B3: Northern Ireland v Austria

League C

Group C2: Hungary v Finland, Greece v Estonia

League D

Group D2: San Marino v Belarus, Moldova v Luxembourg

Monday 19 November

League A

Group A1: Germany v Netherlands

League B

Group B1: Czech Republic v Slovakia

Group B4: Denmark v Republic of Ireland

League C

Group C3: Cyprus v Norway, Bulgaria v Slovenia

League D

Group D1: Andorra v Latvia, Georgia v Kazakhstan

Group D4: Liechtenstein v Armenia, FYR Macedonia v Gibraltar

Tuesday 20 November

League A

Group A3: Portugal v Poland

League B

Group B2: Sweden v Russia

League C

Group C1: Scotland v Israel

Group C4: Serbia v Lithuania, Montenegro v Romania

League D

Group D3: Kosovo v Azerbaijan, Malta v Faroe Islands