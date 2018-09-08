How to get audience tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The ballot for tickets for the show will open soon, and you could be there!

Have you spent years staring jealously at your TV screen, wondering how the Strictly Come Dancing audience members got their seats? Are you desperate to sit beneath those giant glitterballs and watch all the dancers take to the floor?

Advertisement

Here are all the details you need about how to apply for tickets…

How can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2018?

The main draw for tickets to attend the Strictly 2018 live shows has yet to open. However, if you are keen to be first in the queue to enter the ballot, the BBC advises that you sign up for their shows email and select “entertainment” as an interest.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to attend Strictly Come Dancing and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two are FREE. However, demand for tickets to the shows are extremely high and the number of seats is very limited, so there is no guarantee that if you apply for tickets you will get into any of the live shows.

Best of luck.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn and here’s who is rumoured and confirmed to be taking part in the show.