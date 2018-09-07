Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples

Find out who all this year's celebrities will be dancing with in the show's 16th series

Strictly Come Dancing returns for another series of charlestons and cha-cha-chas this weekend, which means that we’ll finally find out which celebrities are paired up with which professionals.

In the run-up to the series, however, some of the contestants have been talking about who their ideal dancing partner would be. Can we glean some clues from their preferences? Or speculate who would be the best match?

Stacey Dooley

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley has only one professional in mind:

“I feel awful saying it because if I don’t get him, I’ll have the hump! But I want Kevin [Clifton],” she told Digital Spy. “I just think he’s a real brilliant dancer.”

She later added: “But [the professionals are] all amazing. I trained with a few of them and they’re so talented. You can’t believe how well they move. Everywhere I look, there’s like abs, abs, abs.”

She’s recently been spotted wishing Giovanni Pernice a happy birthday, though. Could she be paired with the Italian stallion?

Lauren Steadman

Paratriathlete Lauren Steadman doesn’t have anyone specific in mind, but does want her dance preparation to feel similar to how she trains as an athlete.

“I’m pretty flexible,” she has said. “But someone quite similar to how I’m coached as an athlete would be ideal: to-the-point, direct, straight talking but with an element of fun. If it’s all work and no play I just don’t function, I need to have a little bit of balance.”

Could previous winner Pasha, who seemed to have a right laugh with Chizzy Akudolu in 2017, be the pro for her? Or perhaps AJ Pritchard, who has experience dancing with Olympians (Claudia Frangipane in 2016) will be her perfect match?

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules hasn’t expressed a professional preference, but it doesn’t seem like it will matter much for the Red Dwarf actor, who is a trained dancer with more than 25 years of experience.

Who could possibly tame The Cat? Perhaps someone like Nadiya Bychkova or Dianne Buswell?

Seann Walsh

Funnyman Seann Walsh has joked that he might need to brush up on his dancing skills to impress notoriously hard-to-please judge Craig Revel Horwood, so perhaps a strict taskmaster like Oti Mabuse could be exactly what Walsh needs to whip his dancing skills into shape.

Ashley Roberts

Like Danny John-Jules, Ashley Roberts is a trained dancer, which probably means she would be fine with any partner. Which is porbably why she’s looking for fun over guidance.

“[I would like] someone that is focused and is ready to work hard with me but they have to be goofy,” she’s said. “I love having fun and I want to take this seriously but we have to have a bit of fun in order to enjoy it. I’m quite goofy!”

A professional who fits the ‘goofy’ bill is Aljaž Škorjanec, who once performed a charleston dressed as a bear (or was it a mouse?) to The Jungle Book’s Bear Necessities for Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week.

Katie Piper

Katie Piper has said that her ideal dance partner is, “somebody that’s really confident and who can teach me how to be that confident when moving and dancing on the floor but somebody who can help me have fun with it. I want them to be determined and professional but also help to get the best out of it enjoyment-wise.”

In the run-up to the show, Piper has been having fun teasing fans about who he will be dancing with – uploading a video of her partner hidden behind a black curtain, with only his legs visible.

Fans, of course, have been speculating on who it could be, with most of them split between either Kevin Clifton or Gorka Marquez.

Vick Hope

Capital FM DJ Vick Hope has no previous dance experience, but that might not be her number one priority when it comes to her ideal partner – having admitted that she can’t ‘take her eyes off’ the hot professionals.

“I’ve only come here to learn how to dance… but of course there is chemistry,” she told The Sun. “As soon as we dance, trying out all the guys, you think, ‘That’s a good looking guy.’ And then you have that eye contact, and you think, ‘Oh my goodness they’re so sexy!’”

She’s spoilt for choice, of course, and could potentially partner up with the likes of Sicilian-born hunk Graziano Di Prima or the handsome AJ.

Susannah Constantine

Although she hasn’t expressed a preference, Susannah Constantine sees herself as a ‘terrible’ dancer but also has a self-professed ‘competitive’ streak.

She’s already taken to Instagram to hint that she’s been paired with the “perfect” partner, but who could he possibly be?

Faye Tozer

The former Steps star is another member of the new Strictly line-up with professional dance experience, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll translate to the ballroom.

She’ll need a partner who can help her get more than 5, 6, 7 and 8s on the dance floor. Would she be in dance heaven with Strictly favourite Kevin? Or could Spanish ‘rodeo Romeo’ Gorka Marquez be her ideal dance floor date?

Lee Ryan

When asked if he had a professional preference, former Blue member Lee Ryan told the Daily Mail, “No, I’d be blessed to get with any of them.”

He added: “I’m single but I’m not really looking to get with anyone. Just learning the Charleston. Everyone’s talking about the Strictly curse but I don’t really see how it’s a curse the girls look amazing.”

Dr Ranj Singh

Speaking about his ideal partner, television personality Dr Ranj Singh has said that he would like, “someone who is patient because it takes me time to pick stuff up. Somebody who is direct and is able to be honest with me and just say it like it is because I won’t take it the wrong way. And above all that somebody who’s fun really, who can have a laugh with me.”

With that attitude, Ranj could probably have his pick of the Strictly ladies, but we think he’d be best suited to Katya or Janette.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg hasn’t expressed a preference, but he may have already given away who his dancing partner is on social media – little surprise from the younger brother of social media queen Zoella.

In a post on Instagram Stories, he gave a behind-the-scene glimpse as the stars gathered for their first rehearsal. In one of the stories, he is seen posing with dancer Amy Dowden, while Janette Manrara can be seen in another. Could one of these ladies be his dance partner?

Charles Venn

Holby star Charles loves a good boogie and has already been showing off his snake hips on Instagram.

Now, the last time we saw hips like those, Jake Wood wad dancing with Janette Manrara. Could she show Charles how best to channel all that energy on the ballroom floor?

Graeme Swann

Cricketer Graeme Swann has already admitted that he’s feeling competitive when it comes to Strictly so he’ll need a partner with the drive and ambition to match.

Reigning champ Katya probably wouldn’t mind going for two in a row with the England star, but could he give Karen Clifton or Dianne Buswell their first taste of Strictly glory?

Kate Silverton

Newsreader Kate is a die-hard Strictly fan who admits she’s spent many a Saturday night in the newsroom tweeting about the show while writing her headlines.

We’re going to guess she’ll be hoping to team up with a Strictly stalwart – could Pasha or Anton be her perfect match?