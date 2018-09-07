Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Strictly 2018 celebrities try out their dance moves for the first time and the results are… mixed

Strictly 2018 celebrities try out their dance moves for the first time and the results are… mixed

"God I'm gonna have to do this live!" How good are the contestants' moves ahead of the first show of the series?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

The new Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2018 might take to the ballroom for the very first time this Saturday night – but it looks like some will need a little more work before the competition begins in earnest.

Advertisement

In a video released by the BBC, the celebrities are tasked with trying out their moves on a range of dances.

Let’s just say that some are better than others…

The celebs try to put their best foot forward with three dances – a salsa, a rumba, and the cha-cha-cha.

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley is in her element with the first dance, saying she learned how to salsa while making a programme in Brazil.

Lee Ryan, meanwhile, is confused about whether he needs ‘caracas’ – the capital city of Venezuela – or maracas.

The rumba appears to be the most taxing dance, with most of the contestants having no idea how to do it. Cricketer Graeme Swann says that it sounds like an 80s TV detective who “doesn’t do things by the law”, while Jo Suggs – being the social media-savvy guy he is – looks up a tutorial online.

And as for the cha-cha-cha? There’s lot of fun poked at judge Craig Revel Horwood who pronounces the dance as, ‘chaaa-chaaa-chaaaaa’, and there’s even a nice little treat for Red Dwarf fans from Danny John-Jules.

Here’s hoping that their professional partners whip them into shape.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launches on 15th September 2018 on BBC1 at 7.35pm

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

New Strictly professionals, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemates

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Louis Theroux documentary archive heading to BBC iPlayer

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), BBC publicity, BD

Doctor Who to move from Saturdays to Sundays for new era

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more