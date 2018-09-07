What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th September 2018

There is no Premier League football this weekend due to an international break. In previous seasons, September has featured a raft of friendly international matches but this year it’s the inaugural UEFA Nations League, which adds a competitive edge to proceedings.

