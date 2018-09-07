Coleen Nolan announces “immediate hiatus” from Loose Women over Kim Woodburn row

The Loose Women panellist will be leaving the ITV show for the foreseeable future

Coleen Nolan has announced she is taking a break from Loose Women effective immediately following the controversy over Kim Woodburn’s appearance on the ITV chat show.

The Loose Women panellist will also be postponing her solo tour and all upcoming work commitments, and will only return “when she feels stronger.”

Nolan has faced a huge backlash following her on-air spat with her former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Woodburn.

Woodburn appeared as a guest on Loose Women, but there was no reconciliation and the argument soon span out of control – with Woodburn storming out in tears. Ofcom received more than 7,000 complaints about the episode, with viewers accusing Nolan and other panellists of bullying Woodburn.

A statement from Nolan’s team on Twitter said: “Following the constant online bullying, trolling, and misrepresentation of her words, actions and re-actions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo concert tour.”

Nolan’s statement continues: “Coleen has spent 50 years in show-business and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel, and has never been subjected to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heart-breaking attack on her reputation.

“Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant and unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected.

“She sends her love to everyone who has supported her and knows who she really is and plans to return when she feels stronger.”

