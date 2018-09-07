Will there be a second series of Keeping Faith?

Eve Myles' series – first shown on BBC iPlayer – airs its finale on BBC1. But will it be back for more?

Keeping Faith has been a smash hit for the BBC, first made available on BBC iPlayer before its success prompted BBC1 to air it in full.

But as its eight episodes come to an end, viewers will be left with one big question: will there be a second series?

Recommissioning the Welsh drama – starring Eve Myles as lawyer Faith Howells, whose solicitor husband Evan goes missing – seems like a no-brainer for the BBC who have confirmed that a script for the second series is already in development.

Back in April, BBC Wales announced that work on new episodes was already “underway”.

The network’s head of commissioning, Nick Andrews, said: “This series has been a real gem from start to finish – and it’s testament to the strength of drama coming out of Wales right now.

“Eve Myles has been utterly brilliant and I know she’d be the first to say she was supported by a remarkable cast and the terrific production team at Vox. Series two development is underway and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The drama has held steady with an audience of more than two million during its weekly broadcast on BBC1 over the summer, adding to its record-breaking release on iPlayer, with over five million requests to view the series as of May 2018 – the largest recorded for a non-network show on the BBC.

This article was originally published on 30 August 2018