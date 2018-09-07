Brief first glimpse of Game of Thrones season 8 leaves fans with theories and questions

Blink and you’ll miss it. In fact, many Game of Thrones fans did, wondering what all the fuss was about when a newly released HBO show reel featured clips from the last run of the fantasy drama series.

Advertisement

But the more eagle-eyed quickly spotted that there was something new amongst the old – a precious glimpse of season eight (labelled, just in case there was any mistake, ‘Final season’) in which Sansa Stark appears to share a hug with her half-brother Jon Snow on his return to their home of Winterfell.

Jon and Sansa reunite in the first official clip from Season 8 of #GameofThrones ❄️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7zId14SLdU — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 27, 2018

The question is, is it all happy families or does that look on Sansa’s face suggest something else is going on?

raga ci faranno credere come la scorsa stagione che Sansa tradirà tutti, mark my words ..o forse lo farà davvero, chi può dirlo #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AOUdmC0oL2 — ashara (@drogonsdaughter) August 27, 2018

Of course, the chances are Jon won’t have turned up alone and will have a certain Daenerys Targaryen in tow (or should that be the other way around?). And plenty of fans think Sansa is not looking too pleased about this…

When you bring your new girlfriend home to meet the family but your half-sister-cousin ain't having it. #GameofThrones #Season8 pic.twitter.com/tfkeDyZFOv — David (Razor) Harris (@House_Razor) August 27, 2018

Is Sansa staring down Daenerys behind him? 👀 — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 27, 2018

Either way, there’s a general consensus that Sansa has something on her mind beyond the happy return of her bro…

Looks like Sansa is plotting something — Lucas Box (@Oluinldn) August 27, 2018

Definitely stabbed him in the back somehow, look at that look she gives — Connor Bass (@ConnorBass4) August 27, 2018

Who knows, maybe Game of Thrones fans are all getting a bit cynical in their old age, but it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that the young woman who just recently blew our minds when she turned the tables on arch-schemer Littlefinger may have something up her sleeve.

It’s also perhaps worth noting (or perhaps irrelevant) that the person Jon first goes in for the hug with is not Sansa, but someone much bigger and burlier. That could suggest he is reunited with another friend at Winterfell (no surprise there) or that that particular snippet (which does not say ‘Final season’ on it) is actually from sometime earlier, like the rest of the footage. Either way, it means we actually get two hugs for the price of one!

And who says HBO never gives us anything?

Game of Thrones returns in 2019

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 27 August 2018