Celebrity MasterChef viewers react as Gemma Collins bosses her way through kitchen challenge

“Ooh, someone get me fish out!” – the former Towie star made quite the impression as she took on the BBC cooking show

Meme queen Gemma Collins (or is that ‘memay’?) is on Celebrity MasterChef at the moment and she’s proving just as iconic as ever.

In Thursday night’s episode the diva was tasked with working in the busy kitchen of the Meraki Grill in Fitzrovia, where she was asked by head chef Athinagoras Kostakos to look after seabass cooked in paper.

As the pressure mounted however, she started bossing around the professional kitchen staff, telling one, “Do you want to pop that in the oven for me hun?” and later “Ooh, someone get me fish out!”

Athisagoras wasn’t impressed, and ended up telling her: “Gemma, everyone is responsible for one dish. So you do your own fish, and you bring it done.”

Remarkably, this didn’t affect Collins’ success in the kitchen, with Athisagoras eventually telling her that her dish “could have been cooked by a chef”.

She would later sail through to the next round, impressing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with the flavours of her prawns pil pil and a seafood linguine.

Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolo was the contestant who had to leave the show, but Collins lives to cook another day. Can she really make it all the way?

Celebrity MasterChef continues Friday 7th September at 8.30pm on BBC1

