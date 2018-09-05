Viewers left cringing after watching BBC1’s Wanderlust with their parents

It's safe to say they weren't expecting things to get quite so frisky when they sat down with their families...

It’s safe to say viewers weren’t expecting things to get quite so frisky during the first episode of BBC1’s Wanderlust.

Advertisement

The drama stars Toni Collette as Joy, a relationship therapist whose own sex life with husband Alan (played by Steven Mackintosh) leaves everything to be desired – so the pair come to an arrangement.

Following a cringe-worthy encounter between the sheets, they decide to try an ‘open marriage’ and suffice to say that both Joy and Alan throw themselves into their new-found freedom.

Viewers took to Twitter to following some of the – ahem – raunchier scenes, and it seems that many were regretting their decision to watch the new series with their parents sitting at the other end of the family sofa.

“Not awkward at all watching Wanderlust with your Mum!” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Not awkward at all watching #Wanderlust with your Mum! pic.twitter.com/5ajo0Z6FjZ — Sarah (@SarahMegson) September 4, 2018

17 year-old me watching Skins with my parents: Nothing could be more embarrassing than this. 28 year-old me watching Wanderlust with my parents: 😳😳😳#wanderlust — Natasha Wynne (@natashaajwynne) September 4, 2018

Thanks #Wanderlust. I've had to explain what 'flicking the bean' means to my parents. — Sinead (@ShinnyShinyKey) September 4, 2018

Honestly if the bodyguard isn’t enough me Mum is watching wanderlust on the BBC and it has hets going at it every 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/cASa0UjK9G — Rachel (@pearsvns) September 4, 2018

Viewers also found themselves desperately reaching for the remote after some risqué scenes got a bit noisy.

My windows are open,my neighbours must think I'm watching porn,with the moaning & groaning in #wanderlust bbc 😂😂 — Tweeting From My Sofa (@SatOnMySofa) September 4, 2018

Advertisement

The six-part series Wanderlust airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1