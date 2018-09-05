Accessibility Links

Peaky Blinders moves to BBC1 for series five

The period gangster drama makes the switch from BBC2

Tommy Shelby and the gang are going up in the world – with Peaky Blinders moving channels from BBC2 to BBC1 for its forthcoming fifth series.

The Bafta-winning gangster drama, created by Steven Knight and set in 1920s Birmingham, has garnered a cult following since it launched in 2013 and its fourth run attracted a consolidated audience of 3.3 million.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders follows in the footsteps of Line of Duty, which made the move from BBC2 to BBC1 last year.

The channel change was announced on Wednesday at the Edinburgh TV Festival by the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore.

Knight, who is planning three more series of the show, said: “I am thrilled that our precious Peaky Blinders is moving to BBC1. Peaky is a show nurtured and grown by the audience who have found us through word of mouth.

“Hopefully this move will help us reach even more people.”

Season five of Peaky Blinders, which will see Tommy Shelby as a newly elected MP, will begin shooting this autumn before coming to screens in 2019.

This article was originally published on 22 August 2018

