Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Holly Willoughby is definitely going to struggle presenting “horrible” I’m a Celebrity eating challenges

Holly Willoughby is definitely going to struggle presenting “horrible” I’m a Celebrity eating challenges

Ant’s replacement in the jungle isn’t looking forward to all of it…

British television presenter Holly Willoughby poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

There’s going to be a bit of a shake-up in this year’s I’m a Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here!, with long-running co-host Ant McPartlin replaced by This Morning’s Holly Willoughby

Advertisement

To many, Willoughby seemed the obvious choice due to her long friendship with Declan Donnelly – but now the presenter has revealed that she’s dreading some parts of the ITV series, specifically the trademark eating challenges…

“There’s three things I’m not looking forward to,” Willoughby said while hosting This Morning.

“One is the eating challenge – even if you were eating chocolate and you opened your mouth to show me what was in there, I wouldn’t like that.

“So the fact you’ve eaten some sort of body part that’s not meant for eating… it’s going to be horrible!” she said.

But it’s not just the eating challenges that are giving her sleepless nights.

“The smells, I’m not brilliant with smells,” she said. “I’m not going to like that. And when they come out and they’ve got stuff still on them.”

Arguably, her squeamishness could present some issues considering the central importance of the eating challenges – but on the other hand it’s not entirely a surprise, with Willoughby well known for struggling when animal guests joined This Morning and Donnelly himself acknowledging her dislike of the eating challenges in his statement about her new I’m a Celeb role.

“I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything,” he said. “I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!”

Taking all bets on how long she can last without needing a bucket…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

British television presenter Holly Willoughby poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

ITV Pictures, SL

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back on TV?

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more