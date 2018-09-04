Accessibility Links

Channel 5 reveals new civilian Big Brother eye design

The 2018 series will kick off just after Celebrity Big Brother comes to an end

Presenter Emma Willis (Channel 5)

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 may still be reeling over Roxanne’s ‘punch’ row with Ryan, but Channel 5 is already gearing up for the civilian series coming later this year.

The brand new eye design for Big Brother 2018 has been revealed, showing a galactic-style orb and neon outline.

The series will begin on Friday 14th September, just days after the Celebrity Big Brother final on Monday 10th September.

The series launch date was moved after last year when Big Brother went up (and lost) against ITV2 hit reality show Love Island.

The new Big Brother Eye for 2018 has been revealed (Channel 5)
Presenter Emma Willis will be on hand to host the 18th series of the reality show, beginning with a live launch show from 9pm.

Channel 5 promises that this series will have a “new feel” to it, with new creative director Paul Osborne telling RadioTimes.com he was focussed on making the show “the best that they can possibly be” amid cancellation rumours.

