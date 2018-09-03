Why isn’t Red Rock on TV?

“What on earth is BBC1 up to? Red Rock has been snatched from our screens. With strong, believable characters, good acting and a gripping storyline, it hooked me from the outset. Please don’t leave us hanging.”

Radio Times has had countless letters asking why Red Rock isn’t on TV after the popular daytime police series set in a Garda station near Dublin ended abruptly and mysteriously on Monday 20 August, part-way through series three and after episode 25 of a projected 37.

A BBC spokesperson tells us: “As the series is made for Irish TV, and so not commissioned by the BBC, Red Rock will return next year after the remaining and final episodes have premiered in Ireland.”

Viewers may be divided on whether they would have preferred to wait in order to see the whole series unbroken. Sadly, it seems that after the last 12 episodes have been shown, there is very little chance any more will be made.

Although RT hasn’t had official confirmation that the series has been cancelled, Patrick Ryan (Paudge Brennan in the drama) told the Irish Mirror recently, “That rock has sank.”