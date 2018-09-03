Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Viewers divided over Vanity Fair – and some are not happy about the CGI

Viewers divided over Vanity Fair – and some are not happy about the CGI

"It's Thackeray, not Deadpool" one Twitter user wrote...

Michael Palin in Vanity Fair

ITV’s new adaptation of Vanity Fair debuted on Sunday night (in direct competition with BBC1’s Bodyguard), and drew a mixed reaction from fans on Twitter – with many complaining about the use of CGI in a period drama.

Advertisement

The new seven-part series (based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel) follows charming antihero Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) as she attempts to escape poverty and ascend the heights of English Society.

With such a beloved literary work, expectations are always high, and even the slightest tweak to the source material can lose devotees instantly.

And this seems to have been the case with the drama’s decision to introduce its characters with a cover of Bob Dylan’s All Along the Watchtower…

But for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction:

The next biggest nit-pick was the implementation of CGI to bring the world of 19th century Britain to life (read more about how it was done here) – followed by some criticism with the way some of the characters looked directly into the camera.

“The way this is going, (contemporary music, overlit, CGI) I wouldn’t be surprised to see Becky texting someone soon…” @Alfredoshead wrote. “And stop breaking the fourth wall, it’s Thackeray, not Deadpool.”

However, despite this wave of criticism, there were plenty of people who were mesmerised by the world created by the show, many of whom reserved particular praise for Olivia Cooke’s performance.

“Don’t understand all the hate for Vanity Fair,” Becca Henderson tweeted. “I really enjoyed it, loved Olivia Cooke, love them breaking the 4th wall now and then and the CGI wasn’t so bad. People can’t just enjoy anything and relax these days.”

Advertisement

Vanity Fair continues on Sunday nights on ITV

Tags

All about Vanity Fair

David Budd in Bodyguard, BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Vanity Fair main pic

When does Vanity Fair air on TV? Who is in the cast?

Vanity Fair cast

Who's who? Meet the cast of Vanity Fair

Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharp and Tom Bateman as Rawdon Crawley in ITV's Vanity Fair (ITV/RT)

Where is Vanity Fair filmed – and how was VFX used to create Georgian London?

Vanity Fair Olivia Cooke

Vanity Fair ITV review: Olivia Cooke dazzles in a pitch-perfect dramatisation

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more