Contestants stun The Chase after winning biggest ever cash prize

Daytime quiz show sensation The Chase returned with a bang on Monday 3rd September, with contestants winning £100,000 – the show’s biggest ever prize.

The money was won by four players – Diane, Luca, Tim and Gayna – who each bagged a £25,000 share after beating Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty.

Speaking of the win, host host Bradley Walsh said: “What a show! I’m thrilled for the team. It just shows you, it can be done!”

The Chase rewards both teamwork and individual effort. At first, contestants attempt to individually amass as much money as possible, which is later added to a team pot.

If the contestant survives their individual chase, they then team up in the final round to defend their share of the pot against a Chaser, who are known as ruthless quiz-masters.

The rounds are played on boards, with the contestants aiming to answer enough questions correctly to reach a certain point, and the Chaser doing the same to try and push them back.

In the final round, the team had 21 steps on the board. There were nine opportunities to push back, of which the team executed four. The time ran out with Hegerty at 14 steps.

During the game Gayna, who played last, opted to take the higher offer of £86,000, while the others stuck at their ‘Cash Builder’ amounts of £7,000, £3,000 and £4,000 respectively.

Speaking of their win, Gayna said she would be treating herself to a ‘wing walk’ experience. Diane said she would be taking her family on holiday, Tim was planning to buy a motorhome while medical student Luca pledged to buy two takeaways a week until he graduated – including one from The Ritz.

Upon defeat, Hegerty told the team: “I hope The Ritz does do takeaways because you deserve it – you all do. Very, very well played. I didn’t expect to win that one to be honest. Very good indeed.”

The win is the biggest recorded on The Chase since 2015, where a team managed to beat Chaser Shaun Wallace – known as The Barrister– to a sum of £90,000.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV