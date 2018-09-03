Accessibility Links

Educating Yorkshire’s Mr Burton is now headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy

The star of the Channel 4 series has been promoted

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Jonny Mitchell, Matthew Burton, Michael Steer and Musharaf Asghar pose with their Best Documentary Series award for 'Educating Yorkshire' in front of the winners boards at the National Television Awards 2014 on January 22, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Matthew Burton (or Mr Burton, as he was known), the star of Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire, has been promoted to headteacher of the school featured in the series – Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

Mr Burton announced the news on Twitter, adding that he was excited and nervous to take the helm.

“Tomorrow’s a BIG DAY as I very proudly (and also excitedly and nervously) take the reins as Headteacher at Thornhill Community Academy,” he wrote. “LET’S DO THIS.”

He was congratulated by former headteacher Jonny Mitchell, who also featured in the 2013 award-winning series.

Burton was a fan-favourite during the show’s run in autumn 2013, and was lauded for his work with Musharaf Asghar, a student struggling with a stammer.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner reports that he delivered a rousing message to his students and staff upon taking up the mantle.”

“We have two very simple rules that any person who steps into the Academy abides by, and that we fundamentally believe are of the upmost importance: work hard, and be nice,” he said, adding that his goal was for Thornhill to become an ‘outstanding’ Academy.

