When is BBC drama Wanderlust on TV? What is Toni Collette’s new drama about?

Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh lead the cast of this funny and moving relationship drama

Wanderlust will be one of the BBC’s flagship dramas in the autumn schedule. With Hollywood actress Toni Collette in the lead role as therapist Joy Richards, and Steven Mackintosh as her husband Alan, it’ll take on the thorny issues in relationships, love and sex.

When is Wanderlust on TV?

Wanderlust will premiere in the UK on Tuesday 4th September at 9pm on BBC1, airing on Tuesdays thereafter.

The six-part drama is actually a co-production with Netflix and will be available globally outside of the UK on Netflix.

What is Wanderlust about?

Written by award-winning playwright Nick Payne and loosely based on his 2010 theatre production of the same name, it tackles the question of whether lifelong monogamy is possible – or even desirable. The tone is “searingly insightful” but also “funny”.

The BBC describes Joy as “a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship,” adding: “As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.”

Who is in the cast of Wanderlust?

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Toni Collette, known for films including The Sixth Sense, Miss You Already and Little Miss Sunshine, will play Joy Richards.

Collette said: “I am honoured and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust. It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”

Her husband Alan will be played by The Halcyon’s Steven Mackintosh, while Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton is Alan’s colleague Claire. Also appearing are Line of Duty’s Royce Pierreson, and The Loch’s William Ash.

Is there a trailer for Wanderlust?

Yes! Here it is: